Opposition slams lockdown: 'A devastating, illogical decision'

Opposition parties strongly criticize gov't decision to impose full lockdown for 2 weeks, say they will fight decision in Constitution Cmte.

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid-Telem) this morning, Thursdayt, attacked the government's decision to impose a general closure.

He said, "All government ministers, and especially our friends in Blue and White, should ask themselves this morning what they are doing in a government that abandons the public in this way. What are they doing in a government whose prime minister is only engaged in cheap politics."

"I believe you did not know it would be like this, but now you know. Decent people can not stay there. You are complicit in Netanyahu's failure," Lapid said.

Chairwoman of the Yamina faction, MK Ayelet Shaked, also joined the harsh criticism. "The Israeli government made a devastating and irrational decision yesterday. Senior ministers and senior finance ministry officials are amazed at the inaction and the farce."

"It is clear to everyone that the manufacturing and construction industries and 30 percent of the private sector need to be left working. But because of the demonstrations they are sending hundreds of thousands of people into the cycle of unemployment and smashing the economy. We will have to make sense and change the regulations in the Constitution Committee."

The chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, MK Avigdor Liberman, said that "The delusional decision to impose a full closure tomorrow, contrary to the experts' opinion, is the result of criminal conduct on the part of the government in recent months, which due to a lack of leadership and policy led us to this situation."

"It's time to move from Bibisteria [sic] of despair to solutions of hope," Liberman wrote on his Twitter account.