Report claims Biden sent funds in transactions linked to what ‘appears to be Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.’

The New York Post reports Hunter Biden allegedly sent “thousands of dollars” to people who appear to be involved in the sex industry, according a report released Wednesday by Senate Republicans.

The report claims records show Biden “sent funds to non-resident alien women in the United States who are citizens of Russia and Ukraine and who have subsequently wired funds they have received from Hunter Biden to individuals located in Russia and Ukraine.”

“The records also note that some of these transactions are linked to what ‘appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.’ ”

The allegations appear in a footnote that details potential “criminal concerns and extortion threats” involving Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family.

The report cites “extensive public reporting concerning Hunter Biden’s alleged involvement with prostitution services.”

“Records on file with the Committees do not directly confirm or refute these individual reports,” the report says.

“However, they do confirm that Hunter Biden sent thousands of dollars to individuals who have either: 1) been involved in transactions consistent with possible human trafficking; 2) an association with the adult entertainment industry; or 3) potential association with prostitution.”