Moshe Feiglin donates kidney

The chairman of the Zehut Party, former Knesset member Moshe Feiglin, donated a kidney to another person yesterday with the help of the Gift of Life organization founded by the late Rabbi Yeshayahu Haber.

"Yesterday morning, I donated a kidney with the help of the 'Gift of Life' organization and I am still hospitalized," Feiglin wrote on his Facebook account.

"I thank from the bottom of my heart the wonderful medical staff of Sheba Hospital - Tel Hashomer" and the 'Gift of Life' organization that, as the name implies, allows each and every one of us to give life to our friends - literally, "he wrote.

Feiglin advised others to get involved in a kidney donation procedure. "This is a great privilege and an unparalleled satisfaction and I highly recommend you contact the association," he noted.

However, Feiglin clarified, "Tzipi and I prefer to leave the matter in the private sphere - so we chose not to be interviewed and discuss the subject, and we thank you for your understanding."