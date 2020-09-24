Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will meet with Sudanese leader 'Abd al-Fatah al-Burhan, i24NEWS reported tonight.

According to a senior Sudanese source close to the sovereign council of Sudan, headed by al-Fatah al-Burhan, the meeting between the two is expected to take place in Uganda.

According to details revealed on the Arabic language i24NEWS channel, a press conference is expected to be held on Saturday in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, where a friendship association between the two countries will be launched.