United passenger takes Yom Kippur dilemma to airline’s CEO - and has flight time changed

A Jewish passenger who couldn’t make a United Airlines flight to Israel because of Yom Kippur went right to the top for an accommodation — and it worked.

The woman, identified as Miriam W. by DansDeals, wrote an email directly to the airline’s CEO and chairman, Scott Kirby and Oscar Munoz, to explain her situation: She said she couldn’t make it in time to Newark Liberty Airport for the 8:05 p.m. flight because of the holiday, as the fast day ended at around 7:30.

United’s executive offices called last week to tell her that the flight schedule would be changed.

The airline had changed its evening flights from Newark to Tel Aviv from 10:50 to 8:05 due to new scheduling requirements during the coronavirus crisis.

“I’m surprised United didn’t realize this when they made their COVID-19 schedule changes, but kudos to United for changing the flight time a week before the flight in order to accommodate religious passengers!” Dan Eleff wrote on his DansDeals website.