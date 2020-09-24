Officer who oversees Jerusalem demonstrations contracts COVID-19

Police Commander who oversees police activities during demonstrations outside PM's home tests positive for coronavirus.

Israel Police Commander Kobi Yaakobi, who oversees the police activities during the demonstrations outside the home of the Prime Minister in Jerusalem, has tested positive for coronavirus, Channel 13 News reported on Wednesday evening.

It is not yet known how Yaakobi contracted the virus.

The police officer was present at the last demonstration which took place on Rosh Hashanah and is still undergoing an epidemiological investigation.

The Israel Police said that Yaakobi is currently in isolation in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and is feeling well. The deputy commander of the station, Chief Superintendent Eli Levy, will replace Yaakobi in his absence.