TikTok asks judge to block US from barring app

TikTok asks US judge to block Trump administration order that would require Apple and Google to remove the app for new downloads.

TikTok on Wednesday asked a US judge to block a Trump administration order that would require Apple and Google to remove the short video-sharing app for new downloads starting on Sunday, Reuters reports.

A federal judge in San Francisco on Saturday issued a preliminary injunction blocking a similar Commerce Department order from taking effect on Sunday on the WeChat app.

US officials have expressed serious concerns that the personal data of as many as 100 million Americans that use the app was being passed on to China’s Communist Party government.

On Saturday, the Commerce Department announced a one-week delay in the TikTok order, citing “recent positive developments” in talks over the fate of its US operations.

TikTok said the restrictions “were not motivated by a genuine national security concern, but rather by political considerations relating to the upcoming general election.”

It added that if the order is not blocked “hundreds of millions of Americans who have not yet downloaded TikTok will be shut out of this large and diverse online community - six weeks before a national election.”

TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, said on Monday it will own 80% of TikTok Global, a newly created US company that will own most of the app’s operations worldwide. ByteDance added that TikTok Global will become its subsidiary.

US President Donald Trump last month signed an executive order giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, saying Chinese tech operations may be used for spying.

The company later announced it will challenge the crackdown on the service in court.



