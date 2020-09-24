Missouri Governor tests positive for COVID-19

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tests positive for coronavirus but continues to work without interruption.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) and First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for coronavirus, the governor's office announced Wednesday, according to Axios.

The 65-year-old Parson is the second governor known to have contracted COVID-19, after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R).

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) tested positive in August prior to meeting with President Donald Trump, but it was later determined to be a false positive.

The first lady was tested "after displaying minor symptoms," before Parson, who has not displayed symptoms, took a test of his own, according to Axios.

He continues to work "without interruption". The governor's staff has been tested and is waiting for the results.

Earlier this week, the US coronavirus death toll passed 200,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

More than 6.8 million people are known to have been infected in the US, more than in any other country.

Trump said last week that the US government could start distributing a coronavirus vaccine as early as October.

“We’re very close to that vaccine as you know and I think much closer than I think most people want to say,” Trump said during a White House press briefing.

BioNTech CEO and co-founder Ugur Sahin, meanwhile, said that Pfizer and BioNTech are confident they can have a vaccine against coronavirus ready for regulatory approval by the middle of October or early November.

The Trump administration several weeks ago urged US states to get ready to distribute a potential COVID-19 vaccine by November 1.





