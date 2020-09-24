IDF soldiers fire at firebomb-throwing terrorists

Two terrorists injured by IDF gunfire as they were about to throw firebombs at military post in Binyamin region.

An IDF force on Wednesday evening fired at two terrorists near the Palestinian Arab village of Al-Mughayyir near ​​the Rimonim junction in the Binyamin region.

According to initial reports, the terrorists approached the fence of a military post and were about to throw firebombs at the base. An IDF force at the scene opened fire on the terrorists and hit them.

The two terrorists were treated by Magen David Adom paramedics and an IDF medical force, and were evacuated to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem. One of them is in moderate to serious condition and the other one is in light condition.

In recent nights, IDF fighters have arrested 26 Arabs suspected of involvement in terrorism and of possession of illegal weapons.

During an arrest operation by IDF fighters in cooperation with the Israel Security Agency and the Border Police in the city of Ramallah and other local villages, the fighters arrested a number of terrorists, including a senior member of the Islamic Jihad.

Also, during searches by IDF fighters to locate illegal weapons in the village of Bir Zeit and in the village of as-Samu, the fighters located two improvised weapons.