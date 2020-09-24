The power of Yom Kippur's forgiveness for Jew and non-Jew alike

Yom Kippur: How to change your spiritual DNA? How does Torah define sin, and what makes repentance real?

In this week’s Torah portion of Ha’azinu, Moshe calls upon heaven and earth to bear witness, as he delivers his prophetic song of rebuke, consolation, and ultimate redemption.

This Shabbat is known as the "Sabbath of Repentance," and Yom Kippur, the awesome Day of Atonement will be observed this coming Sunday night – Monday, September 27-28.

May non-Jews also participate in Yom Kippur observance? Absolutely yes! Our hosts discuss the concept of Yom Kippur forgiveness and atonement…. but how does Torah define sin, and what constitutes true and sincere repentance?

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman begin to prepare for Yom Kippur with illuminating insights into the nature of sin and the fine art of repentance – a gift G-d gives to man which can literally help us become new people.

May we all be sealed in the Book of Life for a long life of health and every blessing, amen! A Good and Sweet New Year to all.