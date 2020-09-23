Report: Netanyahu literally brought dirty laundry to Washington

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has developed a reputation among the staff at the US President’s guesthouse for bringing special cargo on his trips to Washington: bags and suitcases full of dirty laundry, US officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post on Wednesday.

The clothes are cleaned for the prime minister free of charge by the US staff, a perk that is available to all foreign leaders but sparingly taken advantage of given the short stays of busy heads of state, according to the report.

“The Netanyahus are the only ones who bring actual suitcases of dirty laundry for us to clean,” said one US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the details of a foreign leader’s visits. “After multiple trips, it became clear this was intentional.”

Israeli officials denied that Netanyahu overuses his American hosts’ laundry services, calling the allegations “absurd,” though they acknowledged that he has been the target of laundry-related accusations in the past.

In 2016, Netanyahu sued his own office and Israel’s attorney general in an effort to prevent the release of his laundry bills under the country’s freedom of information act. The judge sided with Netanyahu.

The Israeli Embassy in Washington issued a statement in response saying the laundry accusation was an attempt to overshadow the success of the normalization agreement that Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates signed at the White House last week.

“These groundless and absurd allegations are aimed at belittling Prime Minister Netanyahu’s monumental achievement in Tuesday’s historic peace summit brokered by President Trump at the White House,” the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy added that Netan­yahu’s laundry needs were relatively modest during his most recent trip.

“On this visit, for example, there was no dry cleaning, only a couple shirts were laundered for the public meeting, and the Prime Minister’s suit and Mrs. Netanyahu’s dress were ironed also for the public meeting. Oh yes, a pair of pajamas that the Prime Minister wore on the 12 hour flight from Israel to Washington was also laundered,” the embassy statement said.

Another US official said Netanyahu’s recent visit did not include multiple suitcases of dirty laundry, unlike several instances in the past. The officials who confirmed the past uses of laundry bags included both political and career officials spanning the Trump and Obama administrations.

A source close to the Prime Minister said in response to The Washington Post report, “This is recycling of false and anonymous defamations from the archives of the Israeli media in order to put a dark stain on the historic peace agreements brought by Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump.”