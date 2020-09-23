Government to approve 'hermetic' lockdown from Friday until after Simchat Torah

Citizens will be allowed to leave only for purposes defined "essential." Synagogues will open only on Yom Kippur, to small number.

A cabinet meeting will be convened at 11:30 pm tonight, Wednesday, with the aim of approving the imposition of a "hermetic" lockdown in Israel, starting this Friday and ending after the Simchat Torah holiday.

Citizens will be allowed to leave the house only to stock up on food and medicine, and only workplaces defined as essential will be allowed to stay open.

Synagogues will be completely closed, but on Yom Kippur will be opened to a limited number of worshipers that the government will decide on.

Demonstrations will also be limited to small groups and up to a kilometer from home.