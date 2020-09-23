Live from Hebron: Chief Rabbis lead 'slichot' at Tomb of Patriarchs

This year, the gathering will be limited and live streamed so that people will be able to take part at home.

The annual "slichot" services with Israel's Chief Rabbis is one of the highlights of the year in Hebron, usually attracting thousands of worshipers during the Ten Days of Repentance. Initiated by the late Chief Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu in 1997, it is a time when prayers of penitence are recited in-between the Jewish new year of Rosh Hashanah and Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gathering will be limited and live streamed so that the many thousands who usually travel to Hebron will be able to take part from home.

Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi David Lau and Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef will lead the services which are to take place at the Rochelle Berkowitz Plaza outside the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs. The towering Herodian complex covers the underground cave of Machpela, ancient burial site of the Biblical founding fathers and mothers.

The event take place Wednesday September 23, 2020 and begins at 3:30pm EST (10:30pm Israel time) with an opening performance by musician Bini Landau, followed at 4:30pm EST (11:30pm Israel time) by an introductory address by Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, son of Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu who launched the event years ago and currently serves as Chief Rabbi of Tzfat. He will be joined by Rabbi Uri Saied.

The main "slichot" prayers of repentance will take place from 5:15pm - 6:30pm EST (12:15 am - 1:30am Israel time) led by Israel's two chief rabbis.

Other distinguished guests will include: Rabbi Hillel Horowitz, head of the Hebron City Council, Eliyahu Libman, head of the Kiryat Arba City Council, Yosef Dayan, head of the regional religious council, and others. Attendance will be limited and participants socially distanced in accordance with Israeli Ministry of Health directives.

"It's a special broadcast because unfortunately people are unable to physically visit the forefathers and mothers," said Yishai Fleisher, international spokesperson for the Jewish Community of Hebron, who will be live streaming an English translation and commentary of the event on his personal Facebook page. He added that some of the prayers will be for the health and speedy recovery of all those suffering from the coronavirus which has affected the world, as well as a prayer for the strength of those in the medical community fighting the virus.

In 2019, visitors to Hebron topped 1 million, the most ever recorded. This was in part due to prayer gatherings such as the annual "slichot" event, and other High Holiday services such as the Women's Prayer gathering which was headlined in the past by Israeli singer Sarit Hadad and other top musicians.

Monday's "slichot" event in Hebron is co-sponsored by the Hebron Fund, the Jewish Community of Hebron committee, the Israeli Ministry of Culture and Sport, Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage, the local Religious Authority, and other government committees.