Poll: Likud - 29 seats, Yamina - 21

Yesh Atid-Telem gets 17 seats, Joint List 15, and Blue and White decreases to 9 seats according to poll.

A poll published tonight, Wednesday, on Channel 12 indicates that if an election were to take place today, the Likud would be the largest party in Israel with 29 seats.

The Yamina party wins 21 seats in the poll, Yesh Atid-Telem gets 17 seats, the Joint List 15 seats and Blue and White drops to only 9 seats.

The Shas faction wins 9 seats, Yisrael Beytenu gets 8 seats, United Torah Judaism 7 seats and the Meretz party gets 5 seats.

Labor, Jewish Home, Gesher and Derech Eretz does not pass the electoral threshold, according to the poll.

Divided into blocs, the Right gets 66 seats, the Left-Arabs 46 and Yisrael Beytenu 8.

The poll was conducted by the MIdgam Institute headed by Mano Geva among a representative sample of the entire population of Israel aged 18 and over including 512 respondents, with a sampling error of + 4.4%. Data was collected on September 23.