Senior PA official: 'National elections' may be close at hand

Senior PA adviser says election including all terror factions in Judea and Samaria may take place soon.

Senior PA adviser and former Arafat aide, Saeb Erekat, announced that a "national unity election" including all terrorist factions in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza may be close at hand.

Following negotiations between terrorist factions in Turkey, Erekat said that if PA leaders return from the talks with an understanding with Hamas, PA President Mahmoud Abbas will call for a general election.

Last time elections were held within the PA and Gaza in 2006, Hamas won the overwhelming majority of seats and took control in Gaza, but was stripped of power in Judea and Samaria following a PA takeover.

Hamas says it wants to grab control from within the PA - which has received diplomatic recognition by the internatinoal community.