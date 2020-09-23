Rav Chaim’s Yom Kippur Eve ritual may surprise you

The sound of the shofar, and glitter and glamour of holiday meals and fancy clothing have faded, leaving in their place a stark reality: We made promises to the Creator on Rosh HaShanah, vowed to improve and do good, and simply put, we have a responsibility to keep these.

For some, this is a time of inspiration and strength - for others, it is, to put it succinctly, a terrifying time of the year. For many families living in Israel, being able to afford the necessary amenities for the upcoming holidays seems an impossibility. These families struggle to pay rent, put food on the table - and the expenses of something as simple as the festive meal prior to the Yom Kippur fast, or as elaborate as the materials needed for a sukkah, are out of their financial reach.

Due to their extreme poverty, some of these families qualify for charity from the Kupat Ha'Ir organization, together with the public support of important rabbinical figures like Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, and Rabbi Shimon Galai. This year Rabbi Kanievsky and a number of additional leading Israeli rabbis will also receive lists of people to pray for on Yom Kippur - people whose kindness will allow the poor of the country to stay afloat. Rabbi Kanievsky will personally pray for those who give for the wellbeing of the entire Nation of Israel during his Yom Kippur service, as well as every day from now till Yom Kippur during the powerful moments directly after he completes reading of the book of Psalms.

Rabbi Reuven Ezrachi also extends his blessing to donors that they should “should merit to have all their prayers answered for blessings of a good year of health, financial wellbeing, happiness, and everything good.”

The next few days are critical. As each member of the Jewish People individually assesses their individual actions and their bearing on the year to come, this charity fund provides an opportunity to begin the year on the right foot, by joining the Gedolei Yisroel in helping those who are less fortunate. We've already made our Rosh HaShana vows - now it is time to see them through.

