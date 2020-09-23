Jewish Agency: Send us prayers to be placed in the Western Wall

The Jewish Agency is gathering prayers of Jews from Israel and around the world and placing them among the stones of the Western Wall.

The Jewish Agency for Israel has announced a global campaign to gather the prayers of Jews from Israel and around the world and place them among the stones of the Western Wall, a customary tradition for visitors to the holy site.

Due to restricted access to Jerusalem currently for both Israelis and world Jewry alike, Chairman of The Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog, along with Jewish Agency shlichim (emissaries) stationed in communities around the globe, are inviting Jews to send their notes to The Jewish Agency, who will then personally take them to be inserted in the Western Wall.

"Between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the Western Wall and its plaza are normally packed with visitors. This year, due to restrictions, it’s not possible to come to Jerusalem and place notes with our prayers between the stones of the Western Wall, the holiest place for the Jewish people,” said Herzog. “Therefore, The Jewish Agency invites you to transfer your notes through us, so that our representatives will place them for you.”

Many have already sent their notes to the organization. In a video posted on The Jewish Agency’s social media handles, Noam from New Zealand asks that this year be a good year, free of diseases and viruses; Daniel from the US hopes to spend time with his family this year; Dimitri from Ukraine prays that next year many Ukrainian Jews will find their home in Israel; Lauren from Paris wishes good health to her loved ones and to all the people of Israel this year; and Miriam from Mexico asks that the coronavirus be finished soon and we are able to be with our families again.

To submit a note for The Jewish Agency to place in the Western Wall - click here.