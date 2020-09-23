MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh appointed Official Knesset Rep. to International Criminal Court

MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh has been appointed by Speaker of the Knesset Yariv Levin as the Knesset’s Official Representative to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Among others, her responsibilities include working with peers in parliaments around the world and traveling to The Hague to meet with relevant actors.

MK Cotler-Wunsh stated following her appointment: “The decision of Speaker of the Knesset Levin recognizes the imperative of having parliamentary representation to the ICC in order to participate in international dialogue and to address the Court’s double standards against the State of Israel. In my capacity as the Official Knesset Representative to the ICC, I will ensure that the language of rights and international law are used so that Israel can rise from the docket of the accused.”