Poll: Trump leads in 2 key battleground states

New poll shows Biden losing ground among Hispanic voters, giving Trump edge in two key battleground states.

President Donald Trump is now leading former Vice President Joe Biden in Florida and Arizona, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

The Langer Research poll, published by ABC News and the Washington Post, found that President Trump now has a four-point edge over Biden in Florida, a key battleground state with 29 electoral votes.

The poll found that while Trump trails Biden with registered voters 47% to 48%, he leads among likely voters by a margin of 51% to 47%.

Similarly, Trump trails Biden among registered voters in Arizona – a traditionally Republican-leaning state – 47% to 49%, but leads among likely voters, 49% to 48%.

Trump carried Arizona – which has voted Republican in every presidential election in the past two decades – by a significantly wider margin that his current one-point lead, defeating Hillary Clinton there four years ago by 48% to 44.5%.

But his margin in Florida has grown significantly, according to the poll, after winning the state by just 1.2 points in 2016, 48.6% to 47.4%.

Part of that increased margin comes from Hispanic voters, who are supporting Trump in larger numbers than in 2016.

While Clinton won the Hispanic vote in Florida by 27 points, Biden now holds just a 13-point lead among Hispanics in the state.