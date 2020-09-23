Coronavirus Cabinet to consider Yom Kippur synagogue closures

Israel's Coronavirus Cabinet to convene Wednesday morning to deliberate on plans to tighten lockdown, close synagogues during Yom Kippur.

Israel’s Coronavirus Cabinet will convene Wednesday to consider a number of new restrictions aimed at tightening the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

After multiple delays, it is expected that the Coronavirus Cabinet will reach a decision on the expanded lockdown plan at Wednesday’s meeting.

The proposed restrictions include further limits on private sector business activity, police-enforced bans on mikvas (ritual baths) on the eve of Yom Kippur, and a ban on Sukkot markets for the Four Species.

Most controversially, the plan under consideration would also require the closure of synagogues during Yom Kippur, and would either ban or place strict limitations on protests.

The details of the new restrictions are still being drawn up Wednesday morning by Health Ministry officials, and are set to be presented to the Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud), Public Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud), and Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) for approval.

If they three ministers green-light the plans, they will be brought to the Coronavirus Cabinet on Wednesday for deliberation and a vote.

Also on Wednesday, the Knesset’s Education Committee is expected to vote on the closure of the education system, which was passed last week by the government as part of the lockdown. The Knesset’s Education Committee retains the ability to approve of nullify the measure.

Some members of the committee have called for a partial reopening of the education system, allowing younger children, particularly preschoolers and kindergarteners, to return to school.