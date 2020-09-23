Netanyahu advisers fined for violating isolation

Two of PM's advisers fined for violating isolation requirements imposed on them upon their return from Washington.

Two of the Prime Minister's advisers who traveled with him as part of a delegation to Washington last week, New Media Adviser Topaz Luk and Political Adviser Reuven Ezer, will each pay a fine of 5,000 shekels, Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday.

Both advisers were fined for violating the isolation that was imposed on members of the delegation upon their return from Washington.

Reuven Ezer violated the isolation when he shopped at a supermarket in Mevaseret Zion last Friday. The violation of the isolation was observed by eyewitnesses and reported in the media.

The Prime Minister's Office stated that "the issue was clarified with Ezer." It was also noted that the Ministry of Health's announcement of a change in the lockdown rules and the isolation came only late at night on Thursday, and that Ezer was "not updated about and regrets that."

Luk, meanwhile, was documented by demonstrators who protested outside Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem.

On Monday, Luk claimed to his associates that the instructions he received had changed several times.

"The instructions I received changed several times but I should have been more careful. I apologize for the fact that I was turned into a tool used to attack the Prime Minister and in any case I will pay the fine on my own initiative," he told associates.