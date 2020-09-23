Trump to announce SCOTUS pick on Saturday

The judge that will be selected would replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away on the weekend.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his announcement on his pick for the Supreme Court will be made at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The president is expected to interview one of his top candidates – appeals court judge Barbara Lagoa of Florida – on Friday, when he is in Miami, USA Today reported, citing two aides who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

On Monday, Trump met at the White House with another leading contender, Indiana-based appeals court judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump has said he wants the Republican-run Senate to vote on his nominee by Election Day on November 3.

Senate Democrats have vowed to do what they can to block Trump's nominee, arguing the winner of the 2020 presidential election should have the right to make the lifetime appointment.

If Trump's nominee gets through, Democrats have vowed retaliation should they win control of the Senate in November.

Trump said he is considering up to five women as potential replacements for Ginsburg.

In addition to Barrett and Lagoa, other possibilities include Allison Rushing, a North Carolina-based judge on the US 4th Circuit Court of Appeals; Kate Todd, who works in the White House counsel's office; and Judge Joan Larsen, an appeals court judge based in Michigan.