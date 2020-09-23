Trump endorses Jewish candidate for Congress

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed David Richter, a Jewish man who is running for election to the US House to represent New Jersey's 3rd Congressional District.

“David Richter will be a tremendous Congressman for New Jersey! He is a successful Businessman and Job Creator, will protect our Seniors and Healthcare, and supports our Law Enforcement and #2A. David has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” tweeted Trump.

Richter later thanked Trump in a tweet of his own, writing, “Thank you Mr. President! I am looking forward to supporting your Keep America Great agenda as a member of the House of Representatives during your second term.”

The platform on Richter’s website stresses the need to strengthen the US-Israel alliance.

“Israel has been and always will be a key US ally in the Middle East. Without Israel, the forces of radicalism could rage unchecked throughout the region. Israel is the beacon of democracy, hope, and stability in a region of the world that for decades has presented America with one of its most concerning geo-political challenges,” he writes.

“As someone who is proud of his Jewish heritage, I look forward to being an outspoken leader in Congress in promoting and strengthening the US-Israel relationship,” adds Richter, who has been endorsed by the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC).