Netanyahu speaks with Bahrain crown prince

Prime Minister speaks with heir to throne of Bahrain 1 week after signing of peace deal between the two nations.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke with Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad by phone Tuesday, the Bahrain News Agency reported.

According to the report, during the conversation the prince noted the importance of increasing security and international peace and continuing efforts to support peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

The Crown Prince further noted that the signing of the Declaration of Peace between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Israel will strengthen regional security, stability and prosperity.

Prince bin Hamad and Prime Minister Netanyahu reviewed potential areas of bilateral cooperation and relevant regional and international developments.

At the same time. following the signing of the Abraham agreements last week, Israeli diplomats around the world began meeting and developing a diplomatic dialogue with their counterparts from the UAE and Bahrain, in order to strengthen ties and strengthen relations and cooperation between the three countries.

This week, the first official meeting of the Israeli embassy in Moscow took place between the embassy chargé d'affaires, Keren Cohen Gat, and the adviser to Middle East and strategic affairs adviser Yifat Amadi, and their Bahraini colleague.

Another meeting was held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, where the Israeli ambassador, George Deek, met with the acting ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, and for the first time, diplomats from both countries had a conversation in Arabic.