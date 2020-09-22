Gantz takes off for quick trip to US

Defense Ministry will meet with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and other senior administration officials.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz took off on Monday night for a quick 24-hour visit to the United States.

According to a statement from his office, Gantz will hold "extremely important security meetings for the purpose of continuing to maintain Israel's security superiority and to continue the common fight against Iran."

The Defense Minister will meet on Tuesday with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and with other senior administration officials. Gantz will return to Israel on Thursday morning.

Gantz will fly to Washington on a charter flight, accompanied by a small team, including the Chief of Staff of the Minister of Defense, the Military Secretary and the Head of the Political-Security Division of the Ministry of Defense.

Prime Minister Netanyahu was updated on the trip, which will deal with, among other things, ensuring the preservation of Israel's qualitative advantage, the issue of international policy vis-à-vis Iran and the prevention of its intensification and establishment in the Middle East, as well as security cooperation and procurement.

During Gantz’s stay abroad, Minister Michael Bitton, who serves as Minister of Social and Civil Affairs at the Ministry of Defense, will be appointed to replace Gantz at the Ministry of Defense.