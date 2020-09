Rachel Azaria is an Israeli change maker, previously serving as a member of the Knesset.

Shmuel Rosner and Rachel Azaria discuss her latest book (out in Hebrew now), on creating a meaningful social change and the key to a successful protest.

Rachel Azaria is an Israeli change maker, previously serving as a member of the Knesset for Kulanu.

She also previously served as deputy mayor and a member of the Jerusalem City Council.