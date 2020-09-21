Supreme Court orders disciplinary action against Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu

Supreme Court says that Tzfat Chief Rabbi 'crossed red line' in what a city rabbi is allowed to say or publish.

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the attorney general and the State Attorney's Office to take disciplinary action against Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu.

The ruling was given unanimously by Supreme Court President Justice Esther Hayut and Justices Yitzhak Amit and Alex Stein.

The petition against Rabbi Eliyahu was filed in 2016 by the Reform Center for Religion and State, the "Tag Meir" forum, the Coalition against Racism in Israel and the Association for Civil Rights.

"It seems, on the face of it, that some of his public statements, though not all of them, crossed the red line that separates what a city rabbi is allowed to say and publish in public and what he is not allowed to say and publish in public, being a city rabbi. These prohibited statements, their number, and the length of the timeline in which they were made, which which leads us to 2020 - indicates that the alternative disciplinary measure, which the respondents were satisfied with by a vote of 2-1, which included, as stated, clarification and warning talks, did not help or provide a proper response to the rabbi's conduct," Justice Stein wrote.