Honduras announces plan to move embassy to Jerusalem

Israel's Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke with the Prime Minister of Honduras Juan Orlando tonight (Sunday) and discussed the moving of the Honduras embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

According to reports, the leaders agreed that the move will take place “shortly”.

"I just had a chat with the Prime Minister Netanyahu", Orlando tweeted, " to strengthen our strategic alliance. We agreed to open embassies in Tegucigalpa and Jerusalem respectively. We hope to take this historic step before the end of the year, as long as the pandemic allows it".

"Thank you president Juan Orlando", Mattanya Cohen, Israel's Ambassador to Guatemala & Honduras replied, "for his historic, just and correct decision to move the Honduran embassy to Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the Jewish people and the state of Israel. With the Israeli embassy in Tegucigalpa we will strengthen relations between the Israel and Honduras".