Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked: 'Israeli Economy may not recover from additional measures'

Shaked called on ministers not to tighten measures: 'Gov't should do its part, focus on enforcing anti-gatherings directives, mask-wearing'.

Chairman of the Yamina faction and former Minister of Justice MK Ayelet Shaked called on government ministers to avoid tightening restrictions on Israeli citizens.

"Most citizens are maintaining health safety directives. There's no justification for shutting down the economy and paralyzing the private sector," she pointed out.

"The government should do its part and focus on enforcing anti-gathering measures and enforcing mask-wearing. That's how you deal with this crisis," added Shaked.

"Paralyzing the entire private sector again is more than the economy can handle," she warned. "I hope our ministers, most of whom oppose it, will stand their ground," said Shaked.

The Coronavirus Cabinet is scheduled to convene tomorrow (Monday) to discuss the tightening of lockdown restrictions, with allowing only "essential" businesses to continue their day-to-day functions expected to be on the table. Certain stores, malls, and outdoor markets may also be required to temporarily close down.

While the special CV-19 Cabinet is slated to meet tomorrow, Prime Minister Netanyahu is likely to convene it again Tuesday for a final decision on tightening measures.

The Ministry of Health reported that from midnight last night till 7 p.m. today (Sunday), 1,571 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in the country, raising the number of active patients in Israel to 52,262.

643 patients remain in critical condition, with 170 on ventilators. Four individuals have succumbed to virus-related complications since midnight last night. The death toll now stands at 1,236. 16,360 virus tests have been carried out since midnight, with 10% returning positive results.

A team of researchers from Hebrew University has published a report according to which there has been an exponential rise in the number of critically ill patients in the country, and a dramatic increase in the mortality rate. The team predicted that under realistic lockdown scenarios, an additional 1,000 to 2,000 individuals would die of the virus by November and called for immediate reinforcement of lockdown measures.

Meanwhile, Israeli police said they had handed out approximately 2,800 fines since the lockdown took effect at 2 p.m. last Friday. A number of stores and restaurants were amongst those to receive fines for disobeying Ministry of Health directives.