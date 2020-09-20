More than just a restoration

Child of Holocaust survivors celebrates a business success, while fighting hatred and racism at the same time.

It is not every day that Forbes Magazine has a write-up celebrating the business accomplishment of an Orthodox Jew.

On the other hand, it is not every day that a company celebrates the inauguration of the largest restoration project in North America. For quite some time now, buildings that have long been home to vital American interests, primarily in the field of journalism, have seen themselves growing increasingly obsolete.

From the Philly Evening Bulletin building to Detroit’s Free Press building to San Francisco’s Chronicle Building, companies have been slimmed down and their original headquarters given new life while undergoing renovation in neighborhood projects.

This fascinating development did not go unnoticed by businessman David Hofstedter.

Hofstedter – long active on the real estate scene as CEO of Toronto real estate investment and property management firm Davpart Inc, identified the same opportunity for redevelopment just waited to happen at the Maclean Publishing Company building in Toronto.

Though the outer walls of the original edifice will remain firmly in place, the building will receive a brand new name – "The United Building" – and the addition of another 52 floors.

Hofstedter, the son of Holocaust survivors who immigrated to Canada after World War II, linked the new project to his family history.

"Some seventy-five years ago my parents and in-laws came to this country as survivors of the Holocaust of Europe," Hofstedter said. "They arrived here orphaned from their families and communities, scarred, broken and penniless.

"But they had the good fortune that Canada and Toronto took them in. They were given freedom to rebuild their lives, establish families and businesses, and practice and rebuild their religion and religious institutions. This is what this project symbolizes."

"I visualize some of the profits from this landmark project being designated to start an organization whose role it will be to combat racism and anti-Semitism in its many shapes and forms. Specifically today, when hatred towards others has risen with such intensity, there’s a greater need than ever to encourage and foster an environment of patience and acceptance for all."

He concluded, "As the child of Holocaust survivors who rebuilt their lives in the great country of Canada, I see myself as someone able to give over the message – Accept those who are different than yourself and give them opportunities. You will see how much they end up contributing to society."