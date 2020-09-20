Bill Gates: We didn’t do a good job

“Even today, people don’t get their results in 24 hours", Gates said, "It’s outrageous that we still have that.”

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said that the fact that people can't get test results in 24 hours is outrageous.

“Even today, people don’t get their results in 24 hours", Gates said, "It’s outrageous that we still have that.”

“I do think we need to own up to the fact that we didn’t do a good job", he added, "Part of the reluctance I think to fix the testing system now is that nobody wants to admit that it’s still outrageous".

"The U.S. has more of these machines, more of this capacity than other countries by a huge amount", Gates emphasized, "And so partly the reimbursement system is creating a perverse incentive".

Gates concluded that after having a "bad spring" and "a pretty tough summer.", he believes that "until we get these new tools the fall is looking to shape up as pretty tough as well.”