'We will consider closing synagogues on Yom Kippur and banning demonstrations'

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud) on Friday commented on the lockdown which was decided upon by the government, saying in an interview on Reshet Bet radio that the possibility of closing synagogues on Yom Kippur and banning demonstrations if the pandemic continues to rage is being considered.

"This is a different style of lockdown. Its success depends entirely on the conduct of the public. The big question is whether it will achieve its goal," said Kisch.

The lockdown will be in effect for at least two weeks. Exiting one’s home will only be possible for a distance of up to a kilometer away, and to one’s workplace. Exits for the purpose of purchasing food and medicine, assisting a person with difficulty or distress, receiving medical treatment and demonstrations will be exempted from the ban.

Gatherings are limited to ten people in a building and 20 people in an open area. It will be forbidden to open restaurants, swimming pools, gyms, hotels, places of entertainment and more.

The fine for being in a home that is not a person’s place of residence, except in circumstances that allow it, will be 500 shekels. The prohibition on leaving one’s home for the purpose of visiting another person’s home will remain in effect after Rosh Hashanah and for the entire period of the lockdown.

In addition, the government on Thursday night updated the list of red areas in the country, where nighttime curfews and additional restrictions apply.

