UAE Foreign Minister greets Jews in Hebrew

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday tweeted the words “Shana Tova” in Hebrew, ahead of the holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

The greeting was published three days after the UAE and Bahrain signed normalization deals with Israel in a special ceremony at the White House.

Earlier on Friday, Rabbi Levi Duchman, rabbi of the UAE, recorded a Rosh Hashanah greeting in Arabic to the people of the UAE.

The UAE Foreign Minister also joined other world leaders in wishing Jews a happy New Year last year, though his tweet last year was in English.

