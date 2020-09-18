Moderna to produce 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by year's end

The company continues to expect to make 500 million to 1 billion doses of the vaccine in 2021.

Moderna announced on Friday it expects to produce 20 million doses of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, Reuters reports.

The company continues to expect to make 500 million to 1 billion doses of the vaccine in 2021, Moderna said in a filing with the US securities regulator.

There are currently no COVID-19 vaccines approved by US regulators, although a handful are in late-stage trials to prove they are safe and effective.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is among the furthest in development and the company had enrolled 25,296 participants out of a planned 30,000 in its late-stage study as of Wednesday.

Last month, Moderna's coronavirus vaccine demonstrated an immune response in elderly patients who participated in an early stage clinical trial.

US President Donald Trump announced recently that the US government will purchase 100 million doses of Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention anticipates that 35 million to 45 million doses of vaccines from the first two companies to receive authorization will be available in the United States by the end of this year.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)