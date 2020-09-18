What will Israel do if Trump loses the election?

The Trump Administration may end next January. Is the government headed by Binyamin Netanyahu preparing for this?

Jay Shapiro claims that Israel is at a historical moment in the relationship with the US administration, and there are opportunities that must be exploited.

He thinks that President Trump has been the friendliest president in history to Israel, but his time in office may end next January.

In his opinion, Israel must know how to take advantage of the current moments of the Trump administration and achieve more achievements, which may be far from it for years to come, if the Democrats replace the Republicans in the White House.