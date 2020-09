Rabbi Levi Duchman, Rabbi of the UAE recorded Rosh Hashanah greeting to the people of the UAE in Arabic

In the greeting, Rabbi Duchman wishes God's blessings and a sweet new year to "friends and rulers of the UAE, especially the man of peace Mohammed bin Zayid."

Duchman concludes his message with "your brother Levi."