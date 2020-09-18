Thousands of police and soldiers deployed as lockdown begins

Israel enters second general lockdown, expected to be in force for at least 3 weeks, hours before onset of Rosh Hashanah holiday.

As of 2 pm Friday, a general lockdown has been imposed on the citizens of the country that is expected to last at least three weeks.

Traffic police are prepared with reinforcements on major roads in the country and set up 38 checkpoints in an operation dubbed "Winning Responsibility."

Exit from the house will only be possible to the public sphere, up to a kilometer away, and to the workplace. Exceptions to the ban include for the purposes of obtaining food and medicine, assisting a person in difficulty or distress, receiving medical treatment and demonstrating.

Crowds are limited to 10 people inside and 20 people in the open. Activity in the economy will be greatly reduced and it will be forbidden to open restaurants, swimming pools, gyms, hotels, places of entertainment and leisure and more to the public.

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish referred to the closure and said in an interview with Liat Regev on the "Be’hatzi Hayom" program on Kan News that the possibility of closing synagogues on Yom Kippur and banning demonstrations if the virus continues to spread is being considered. He said, "It is a lockdown in a different style. Its success depends entirely on the conduct of the public. The big question is whether it will achieve its goal."