Is the Israel-UAE agreement prophecy fulfilled?

The year 5780 is about to depart, and we prepare to welcome the New Year of 5781, may it bring every blessing! Rosh HaShana is the birthday of man and a special holiday with universal relevance and meaning for all humanity.

In this week’s special edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman emphasize this universality, declaring that 'you don’t have to be Jewish to observe Rosh HaShana!' Our hosts share some tips, and deep Torah insights, on how everyone – Jew and Gentile alike – can make the most of this special time of spiritual portent, promise and renewal.

Plus: Israel, the UAE and Bahrain declare peace and understanding…is this prophecy fulfilled? Jerusalem Lights wishes all our listeners a wonderful, peaceful, healthy and Sweet New Year!