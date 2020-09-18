Rabbi Avraham Ohayon passes away

Former Neve Dekalim rosh yeshiva and rabbi of the community of Nitzan passes away on eve of Rosh Hashanah.

Rabbi Avraham Ohayon has passed away, the Neve Dekalim hesder yeshiva in Ashdod announced Friday.

The rabbi served as the rosh yeshiva during the years the yeshiva stood in in Gush Katif, the rabbi of the Sephardic synagogue in Neve Dekalim and the rabbi of the community of Nitzan following the 2005 Disengagement.

"Yeshiva students, alumni and rabbis mourn the passing of the late Rabbi Ohayon and mourn the passing of this important Torah scholar," the yeshiva said in a statement.

In the town of Nitzan, they said: "Woe to the ship that lost its captain. Now we are informed of this, the news of Job, on the eve of Rosh Hashanah 5761 that the rabbi of the town of Nitzan, the late Rabbi Avraham Ohayon, passed away after a terrible struggle. May his soul be gathered in the bundle of eternal life."