Senior doctors warn: Israel on way to becoming Italy

Senior officials in the health system warn that there is a huge gap between the serious situation on the ground and the public's understanding of what is happening,Yediot Aharonot reported.

"This must stop," the officials stated.

"The situation is much more serious than what is seen in the news," said a senior official at one of the major hospitals. "The medical staffs are exhausted. The patients do not stop coming. The system is run in an uncoordinated manner. It is not clear who is running the show. Instructions are not carried out in the field. Every initiative gets stuck and fails, and the disease is spreading at an unprecedented rate. We are helpless."

Another senior official warned that Israel was on its way to becoming Italy. "In the coming weeks we will have to lower the level of care for all hospital patients," he said. "There is no choice. The staffs cannot bear this burden. It is not that the patients will not be treated at all, but the treatment will be far from the standard to which we are accustomed. It will have a price in human life, and not just among coronavirus patients."