IDF and police forces are investigating a suspected hit and run incident near Yafit in the Jordan Valley.
At this point security forces say they do not have reason to suspect the incident was a nationalist attack.
|
Suspected hit and run in Jordan Valley
IDF, police investigating after hit and run incident near Yafit.
Tags: Jordan Valley Hit and Run
Yafit Junction
צילום: דוברות מתפ"ש
IDF and police forces are investigating a suspected hit and run incident near Yafit in the Jordan Valley.
At this point security forces say they do not have reason to suspect the incident was a nationalist attack.
top