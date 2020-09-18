Suspected hit and run in Jordan Valley

IDF, police investigating after hit and run incident near Yafit.

Tags: Jordan Valley Hit and Run
Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Yafit Junction
Yafit Junction
צילום: דוברות מתפ"ש

IDF and police forces are investigating a suspected hit and run incident near Yafit in the Jordan Valley.

At this point security forces say they do not have reason to suspect the incident was a nationalist attack.



top