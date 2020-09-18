

Talking Parsha: This Will Be The Best Year! Rosh Hashanah, the day of judgment, is followed by the 10 days of Tshuva (repentance). Shouldn't it be the other way around? Tuvia and Yitzi ,

Shouldn't it be the other way around?? Shouldn't we clean up first, before going to the King for judgment??

Understanding this, leads us to recognize, we are actually in a great position to have an incredible year up ahead!



