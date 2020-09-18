US-Israel conference on civil society response to Covid-19

Earlier this week, Latet Israeli Humanitarian Aid hosted a unique and groundbreaking virtual conference with prominent American and Israeli leaders to discuss the civil society responses to the Covid-19 health and social crisis.

Key speakers from the philanthropic and non-profit sectors shared their handling of the pandemic in order to identify the best practices of intervention to reduce the Covid-19 crisis effects.

Participants included: Eric Goldstein - CEO of the UJA Federation of New York, Ronny Gamzu - Israel's National Coronavirus Project Coordinator, Rachel Garbow Monroe - President and CEO of The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation and Jeff Swartz - Social Change Investor & Chairman, American Friends of Latet will.

"During the first wave of the outbreak, the non-profit sector has demonstrated its agility and efficiency, as a key component in the fight against the virus", Gilles Darmon, founder and president of Latet said, "Unfortunately, the Covid-19 crisis is here to stay and therefore, this dialogue is a unique opportunity for the NGOs to build up their impact on the field. Joining together the Israeli and US expertise will definitely make this discussion even more powerful".

The conference concentrated on three main topics:

Food access in times of quarantine: A critical challenge for vulnerable populations

Surviving Covid 19: The new normal of the elderly and Holocaust survivors

Covid 19 crisis management: the need for a tailored response, the example of the Ultra-Orthodox community

The online audience was composed of the third sector, non-profit, and resource development professionals; US and Israeli philanthropists; and, as the organization defind "anyone with an interest in the managing of the COVID-19 crisis, the Israeli and American public".