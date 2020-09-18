Trump: No one has been more wrong, more often than Biden

US President claims that "If it were up to Joe, Bin Laden and Soleimani would still be alive"

US President Donald Trump attacked his competitor on Twitter, and wrote: "No one has been more wrong, more often than Biden".

"He voted FOR the Iraq War", Trump wrote, "he supported the defense sequester that gutted our military, he opposed the mission to take out Osama bin Laden, he opposed killing Soleimani, he oversaw the rise of ISIS, and he cheered the rise of China as a “positive development” for America and the world".

"If it were up to Joe", the President stated, "bin Laden and Soleimani would still be alive, ISIS would be still on the rampage, and China would now be the dominant power in the world – not America".