Biden: I don’t trust the president on vaccines

Joe Biden at a drive-in 'town hall' in Pennsylvania: "The idea that everything is going to be fine tomorrow is just not rational"

Joe Biden spoke yesterday (Thursday) at a drive-in 'town hall' in Moosica, Pennsylvania, and related to the latest statements of President Trump regarding the coronavirus and a vaccine against it.

“The idea that there’s going to be a vaccine, and everything is going to be fine tomorrow is just not rational, just not reasonable”, Biden said according to a report in The Guardian.

“I don’t trust the president on vaccines", Biden stated, "I trust Dr Fauci. If Fauci says the vaccine is safe, I’d take the vaccine. We should listen to the scientists, not to the president.”

According to the report, Biden also said that the Preisdent’s response to the pandemic had been “close to criminal”.

Biden was asked during the event if he would accept the results of the election. “Sure", he answered, "the full results, count every vote.”