Report: Senior officials in Prime Minister's Office ignored the guidelines

Report: Senior officials in the PM's Office did not go into isolation upon their return to Israel from the ceremony in the US.

Senior officials in the Prime Minister's Office who were part of the delegation that travelled to the United States this week did not go into isolation upon their return to Israel, and some of them did not even undergo an epidemiological investigation, Kan News reports.

According to the report, it was only after the media brought this fact to attention that it was clarified again by the Ministry of Health that all members of the delegation, without exception, are required to be in isolation until Monday.

The Prime Minister's Office said in response, "The members of the delegation underwent an epidemiological investigation. The Ministry of Health instructed the entire Israeli delegation to go into isolation until Monday following reports of a verified case at the White House, thus changing the Ministry of Health's directive."



