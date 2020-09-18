Coronavirus lockdown to begin at 2:00 p.m.

7,000 police officers and soldiers will be deployed across the country to enforce the restrictions.

The lockdown on the State of Israel meant to reduce the spread of the coronavirus will begin on Friday at 2:00 p.m.

During the lockdown, 7,000 police officers and soldiers will be deployed across the country to enforce the the restrictions.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a press conference Thursday night, following emergency consultations with senior health officials in a teleconference, regarding the possibility of imposing stricter restrictions during the upcoming lockdown.

“We are about to enter the second lockdown since the coronavirus pandemic broke out across the globe,” said Netanyahu.

“This lockdown is important, this lockdown is necessary, and in this lockdown we will all stand together.”

Netanyahu said that during his visit this week to Washington DC, he spoke with Vice President Mike Pence about cooperation between the two countries in efforts to combat the pandemic.