Closure imposed on Judea, Samaria, and Gaza for High Holidays

IDF announces closure of crossings from PA-controlled territories and Gaza during Tishrei holidays following security assessment.

A general closure will be imposed on the crossings from Judea, Samaria, and Gaza during the High Holidays, an IDF spokesperson announced Thursday night.

The decision was made following an assessment of the security situation.

The Rosh Hashanah closure will begin tonight at midnight and will end at midnight on Sunday after the conclusion of the festival.

The Yom Kippur closure will begin at midnight the night of September 27 and will end the following midnight.

The Sukkot closure will begin at midnight the night of October 1 and will end at midnight on the night of October 3.

The Simchat Torah closure will begin at midnight on the night of October 8 and will end at midnight on the night of October 10.

Exceptions will be made for humanitarian and medical cases, subject to the approval of COGAT.