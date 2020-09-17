MDA tests 152,864 people for coronavirus in 1 week

Magen David Adom announced today (Thursday), that since the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak (February 24), MDA teams have sampled 1,430,994 people. The samples were performed, during the past 6 months, at a variety of sites, nationwide, in private homes, clinics, hospitals, nursing homes as part of the “Protecting Fathers and Mothers” project, educational institutions, and in MDA Drive and Test facilities.



Last week (10.9-16.9) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Home Front Command and the HMOs, MDA EMTs and paramedics have sampled 152,864, the highest number of samples in one week. On Tuesday (15.9) MDA teams sampled 33,381 people, a record number for one day. 13,663 samples were taken in people’s homes and 82,176 at MDA's and Home Front Command’s Drive and Test facilities.



According to MDA data, since the Coronavirus outbreak 255,044 samples were taken in people's homes.



457,144 samples were taken at MDA's Drive and Test facilities operating in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Home Front Command and HMOs. Of those, 57,885 were sampled in Ganey Yehoshuah in Tel Aviv, 58,036 in Teddy complex In Jerusalem, 17,143 in Hadera, 15,164 in Haifa, 13,982 in Ashdod, 13,817 in Bnei Brak, 13,410 in Netanya, 13,393 in Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem, 13,297 in Kfar Sava, 12,758 in Um al-Fahm and 11,333 in Beer Sheva. In addition, as needed, Magen David Adom operates additional Drive and Test complexes throughout the country.



MDA is continuing to operate the Drive and Test facilities, whilst also carrying out testing in nursing homes and long term care facilities throughout the country. In addition, as needed, MDA teams will sample those who are homebound.



To date, MDA sampled 3,615 travelers who returned to Israel from abroad at a special stand in Ben Gurion airport.



In addition, MDA Paramedics have taken 3,000 serological tests, and evacuated thousands of confirmed patients from their home for hospitalization



MDA's 101 Emergency Call Centers also show a significant increase in citizen inquiries, which reached 22,125 calls a day this week, an increase of about 370% compared to a routine day.



Along with taking more 1,430,994 of samples for Coronavirus, MDA blood services continue to collect plasma from those who have recovered from the Coronavirus for the treatment of severely ill patients and the production of a passive vaccine. To date, those who have recovered from Coronavirus have donated approximately 7,512 plasma units. 1,662 units have been given to 831 Coronavirus patients in moderate and severe condition (2 units each).

MDA is continuing its activity of samplingin cooperation with the Ministry of Health, the Home Front Command and the four HMOs and carrying out verified patients’ transfers to hospitalization, all in addition to the organization’s routine and emergency activities.