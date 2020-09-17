Rabbi Elyakim Levanon: Amiram Ben Uliel did not commit the Duma murders

Rabbi Dov Lior and Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, two of the leading rabbis of religious Zionism in Israel, called for a re-examination of the Duma arson case after Amiram Ben Uliel was sentenced to three life terns in prison for the murder of three members of the Dawabsheh family.

Rabbi Dov Lior, the former rabbi of Kiryat Arba, described what Amiram went through: "He was sentenced to three life sentences. He denies everything which was attributed to him. This matter most harms those who care about settling in our holy land, who care about the sovereignty of the people of Israel throughout its territories. And a lot of people who care want to appeal that ruling."

Rabbi Lior appealed to the public: "Everyone who can help or contribute [should do so] to ensure that justice is done. If, G-d forbid, an injustice is done here, it will not be just the problem of the one person who is suffering. I have no doubt that anyone who can contribute and help will be acting not only for the benefit of that one person, but for the entire people of Israel."

Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, rabbi of the Samaria Regional Council and head of the Elon Moreh Yeshiva, said that "our friend is in trouble. Amiram Ben Uliel was sentenced to three life terms when he did nothing wrong. It is clear to me that he has no hand in the murder that he is alleged to have committed, he did not commit this criminal act. We all know a crime was committed, but not the person who committed it. There is clear evidence, but the court did not take it into account and sentenced him to three life sentences."

Rabbi Levanon appealed to the public: "He and his family are in distress, the whole nation of Israel is in distress. I call on each and every person to mobilize in the struggle to have him declared innocent and free him from all guilt, both in our Rosh Hashanah prayers and in our deeds. I call on everyone to contribute with a generous heart, so that we can mobilize the best forces that will prove the innocence of Amiram Ben-Uliel."

Dozens of rabbis signed a letter of support for Ben Uliel after he was sentenced earlier this week in which they claimed that his confession should not have stood since it was obtained through torture the Shin Bet subjected him to.